See North West Transform Kim Kardashian Into "Mommy Grinch"

Watch : North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into "Mommy Grinch"

It's beginning to look a lot like kristmas at the Kardashian house.

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, recently gave the Skims founder a holiday makeover, and she looks straight out of Whoville.

In a TikTok shared to their joint account Nov. 21, North is seen transforming Kim into a glam version of the Grinch, using green makeup and drawing lines across to resemble his famous wrinkles. The clip, which was very fittingly set to the song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," was captioned, "Mommy Grinch."

And always ready to make her fashion moment, Kim is seen in the video wearing a fitting long sleeve bright green shirt that matches her final look to a T.

This isn't the first time the 9-year-old used her makeup artist in the making abilities on her mom. Back in August, North was inspired by the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru and made her mom into one of the titular yellow creatures.