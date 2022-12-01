See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids

Watch : See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays

Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit.

The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kim, who shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, explained in her Nov. 30 Instagram Story, "So, the kids are asleep and the Elf on the Shelf comes tomorrow and North did all these set ups."

Those setups feature a special elf for each of North's siblings, complete with their own theme. For Psalm, the elf is descending from the ceiling with signs attached to the wall that say "Caution!!!" "Fire!" and "Fire Fighting."

For sister Chicago, North placed an elf sitting next to an open makeup palette while holding an eyeshadow brush. On her Nov. 30 story, Kim declared that this glamorous, little figure is "a make up artist."