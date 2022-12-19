See Paris Hilton Channel Wednesday Addams as She Goes Incognito During Disneyland Trip

Paris Hilton donned a daring desguise during a fun family trip to Disneyland. From grabbing cotton candy to getting on rides, the socialite was unrecognizable in a jet-black wig.

Paris Hilton is getting mysterious and spooky.

While recently enjoying a fun-filled trip at Disneyland, the Paris in Love star looked unrecognizable in a jet-black wig with bangs that was styled in two pigtails. If anything, Paris' hair transformation was reminiscent of Wednesday Addams' signature style

But just because the Simple Life star hid away her iconic blonde hair to dress up in a daring disguise at the Califonia theme park, that doesn't mean she wanted to keep her identity a mystery.

Taking to Instagram on Dec. 13, Paris shared a carousel of images that showcased her incognito look. From snacking on cotton candy to posing in front of the famous Ferris Wheel in the California Adventure park to getting on rides (and her hair seemingly staying perfectly in place), Paris' Wednesday-inspired look most certainly did the trick.

"Sliving my best life at the happiest place on earth @Disneyland!" she captioned post. "Bet you didn't even recognize me in my wig."

Many of Paris' followers had to do double takes, as RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage compared her to her aunt Kyle Richards.

Kyle even weighed in, replying with the twins' emoji, while Brooke Hogan said, "SO cute with dark hair!"

Rihanna's go-to makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, cheekily added, "Wednesday Hilton!"

Earlier this month, Paris' eldest sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild shared insight into their family trip to Disneyland.

"She's such a good aunt," Nicky exclusively told E! News at the Footwear News Achievement Awards. "She's organizing for us to all go to Disneyland for Teddy's 5th birthday in a few weeks."

Nicky revealed that she, Teddy and her 6-year-old daughter, Lily-Grace, would partake in the festivities. However, the socialite's five-month-old baby boy—who she shares with James Rothschild—wouldn't tag along.

As Nicky explained, "I'll leave my baby at home because he's not going to enjoy it, but it will be fun."

It looked like fun, indeed!

