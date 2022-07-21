Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Newborn Baby Boy

Watch : Nicky Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 3 With James Rothschild

Meet Nicky Hilton Rothschild's little prince.

On July 21, the socialite—and sister of Paris Hilton—posted on her Instagram the first photos of her third child with husband James Rothschild. Nicky, 38, appears in selfies that show her lying on a hammock while holding the sleeping newborn, who is wearing white one-piece pajamas with an angel wing design.

"Baby bliss," the hotel heiress captioned one of the pics, which received a slew of affectionate comments from her mom Kathy Hilton and other celebs such as Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and model Maye Musk—Elon Musk's mother.

Nick announced the birth of her baby boy on July 5, writing on Instagram, "We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten."

Nicky and James, a 36-year-old British financier, are also parents to daughters Lily-Grace Victoria Rothschild, 6, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn Rothschild, 4. The couple has not revealed the name of their baby boy.