Proof that Paris Hilton Is a Top-Notch Aunt, According to Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton gushed over big sister Paris for her party planning skills, telling E! News that they'll be enjoying a trip to Disneyland soon.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 10, 2022 12:45 AM
Nothing in this world compares to Paris Hilton's role as an aunt.

At least, that's what big sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild believes. The fashion designer recently gushed over the Paris in Love star after she planned a family trip to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate niece Teddy Marilyn's upcoming fifth birthday.

"She's such a good aunt," Nicky exclusively told E! News at the Footwear News Achievement Awards. "She's organizing for us to all go to Disneyland for Teddy's 5th birthday in a few weeks."

But Paris isn't just planning for Nicky and Teddy—whose dad is James Rothschild—to enjoy the Southern California theme park. Nicky revealed that her 6-year-old daughter, Lily-Grace, will partake in the festivities.

However, the socialite's five-month-old baby boy—whose name she hasn't shared yet—will stay behind. As she put it, "I'll leave my baby at home because he's not going to enjoy it but it will be fun."

After all, Nicky kept it real, noting that taking care of three kids is no small feat.

"I think it's a constant battle," she shared. "If anyone says they have it right, they're lying. I think everyone tries to balance their personal and professional life."

Despite the challenges, she's cherishing the time spent with her little ones.

"This window of them being small, and precious and innocent, you don't want to miss those moments," she explained, offering advice to other parents, "So be there as much as you're able to."

And while Paris is a top-notch aunt, she recently told E! News she and Carter Reum are ready to start a family of her own.

"We wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple," she told E! NewsKeltie Knight at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala. "And we've just, you know, getting the eggs all ready. They're all ready and they're all waiting and excited for them."

Paris said it's been her dream to become a mom, she was waiting to find her prince charming to make it a reality.

"I always loved kids, but I just never found the person that I could trust to do that with," she continued. "But now that I did, I just can't wait. He's gonna be the best father and we're gonna have the most magical life together."

