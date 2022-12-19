Relive the Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments of 2022

From Kim Kardashian channeling Marilyn at the Met Gala to Rihanna's pregnancy announcement, we're looking back on 2022's most memorable outfits.

We don't know about you, but we're still thinking about so many celebrity fashion moments from 2022.

Anyone else feel like the stars really stepped up their sartorial game this year? Whether it was at a major event, like the Oscars or the Emmys, a streetwear moment to announce a pregnancy or just a visit to the local grocery store, the world was their runway. And we lived for the looks Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet and more celebs were serving.

For example, we're still obsessing over Kim Kardashian's showstopping Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala, while Anne Hathaway delivered a delightful blast from her Devil Wears Prada past during a New York Fashion Week appearance. And leave it to Taylor Swift to use her bejeweled dress at an awards show as a clue about her latest album, Midnights. Plus, just this past week, Katie Holmes went viral for an early aughts throwback look that left the Internet shook. 

Without further ado, prepare to ooh and ahh as we relive the most jaw-dropping celeb fashion moments of 2022:

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

Talk about a blonde bombshell. To follow up her infamous head-to-toe black look at the September 2022 event, Kardashian paid homage to an icon. The Kardashians star wore  Marilyn Monroe's iconic crystal embellished gown that she wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John K. Kennedy to the Met Gala. To achieve the look, Kardashian dyed her hair platinum blonde and revealed that she lost 16 pounds in two weeks to fit into the dress, a revelation that courted controversy.

Her Marilyn moment continued to make headlines when it was alleged that Kardashian had damaged the gown. However, the Ripley's museum, who purchased the dress for $4.8 million in 2016 and gave her permission to wear it, defended Kardashian. In a statement the brand wrote that the SKIMS mogul "did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala."

David Livingston/Getty Images
Zendaya

How the red carpet has not been renamed the Zendaya, we do not know. And while choosing a favorite fashion moment from the Dune star is nearly impossible, it was her two-piece look at the Oscars that was truly euphoric.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

You best believe Swift was still bejeweled when she attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and used her time on stage to announce that she would be releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights. She can still make the whole place shimmer.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
Rihanna

All of Rihanna's maternity looks deserved a round of applause, but we still have love on the brain for the 'fit the singer wore to confirm she was pregnant—a half-buttoned Chanel coat ovr bare skin, a gold cross necklace and low-rise jeans. Mother!

Jennifer Lopez / On The JLo newsletter
Jennifer Lopez

The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.

But the one J.Lo began the celebration in was a sleeveless white number with a classic boatneck neckline that she revealed was actually a "dress from an old movie."

"I've had this dress for so many years," she wrote in her On the J.Lo newsletter. "And I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Florence Pugh

Don't worry, darling, Pugh is more than okay to free the nipple, with the Little Women star firing back at critics of the sheer hot pink gown she wore to Valentino's fashion show in Paris.

"What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," Pugh wrote on Instagram. "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

To accept her first Oscar, Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Chastain donned a custom Gucci gown as memorable as her performance.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Julia Fox

What, like it's not normal to wear a bra and underwear with a matching denim coat and boot set to go grocery shopping? Oh, and don't forget your purse made out of jeans!

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Lil Nas X

Leave it to the "Montero" singer to deliver a look this hair-raising at the MTV VMAs.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Letitia Wright

At the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, Wright honored the late Chadwick Boseman by wearing a black Alexander McQueen suit that resembled the striking Givenchy jacket that Boseman wore to the 2018 Academy Awards. Wakanda forever, indeed.

Maria Moratti/Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet

Rumor has it the color red sent Chalamet a bouquet of flowers after he stole the show at the Venice Film Festival in a backless Haider Ackermann custom suit for the premiere of Bones And All.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Taylor Russell

Doing a press tour with Chalamet is no easy sartorial task, but his Bones and All co-star proved to be his fashion equal. Her Schiaparelli Haute Couture look for the film's London premiere, which included a satin corset and hat, was a highlight from the rising style star.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Red Sea International Film Festival
Jodie Turner-Smith

Arguably the breakout fashion star of the year, Smith delivered this colorful confection at the Venice Film Festival AmfAR gala.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Blake Lively

The world is her runway and the red carpet is her podium as the Gossip Girl star used her appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit to announce she was pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. You know we loved it. XOXO.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Zoe Kravitz

Kravitz went kitty couture for The Batman premiere in New York City, opting to rock a custom cat-themed Oscar de la Renta gown as an homage to her character, Selina Kyle/Catwoman. 

Arturo Holmes/WireImage
Katie Holmes

No, this is not a photo from 2002, but from Holmes' headline-making appearance at Jingle Ball. The throwback look went so viral that the Dawson's Creek alum's stylist had to issue a statement about the randomly controversial outfit. 

"We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans," Brie Welch wrote in an email to The New York Times, "creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there." 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Harry Styles

As the kids would say, the "As It Was" singer's green suit and matching purse at the Toronto Film Festival was Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ana Taylor-Joy

We had anything but the blues when Joy dished out a total fashion feast in a latex Alexander McQueen creation while attending the London premiere of The Menu.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Cynthia Erivo

While she may be playing the Wicked Witch of the West in the upcoming Wicked movie, Erivo delivered Glinda vibes with an ethereal all-white ensemble at the Tony Awards.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer was the whole damn meal and dessert at the Emmys.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Rebel Wilson

Wilson's sequined tulle gown was pitch-perfect on the BAFTAs red carpet.

Gotham/WireImage
Anne Hathaway

While Hathaway had arguably her most fashionable year ever, it was her homage to The Devil Wears Prada with this monochromatic Michael Kors ensemble that really stood out. That's all. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Julianne Moore

Moore was definitely more when the Oscar winner graced the Venice Film Festival in a stunning sheer Valentino gown and cape. 

Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan

There was nothing mellow about MBJ's yellow suit, which he wore to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic
Jenna Ortega

If Wednesday Addams were to ever get married, she would 100 percent kill it (or the groom) in this goth Versace look, complete with a black veil, that Ortega wore at the Netflix series' premiere.

