JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have split. The news comes shortly after the Nickelodeon alum and the TikToker celebrated their one-month anniversary in early November. Look back at their time together.

Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out

It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus

The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."

One fan commented on the video, "Now I just want to know why." Avery responded, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

Avery still dubbed their trip, the "Best trip EVER." JoJo wrote on her Instagram Story that it was the "best trip of my entire life."

In recent days, Avery also appeared to react to the breakup with a few cryptic TikTok videos, including one on Dec. 16 saying she's in her "healing era" and another declaring, "Karma is my boyfriend."

The split comes just two months after JoJo and Avery made their romance official, with the pair marking their one-month anniversary in a surprise picnic on the beach

"Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way," JoJo captioned a Nov. 3 Instagram video, "happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever:)."

photos
2022 Celebrity Breakups

Avery asked JoJo to be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World on Oct. 1, presenting the Dance Moms alum with a spray-painted sheet that read "JoJo Be My GF?" on a sunset boat ride.

Even before officially updating their relationship status, the two, who documented their romance on social media, had spent a lot of time together. JoJo, 19, appeared to confirm they were dating by posting a video of them sharing a kiss on a Chuck E. Cheese date to TikTok Sept. 12. Days later, she and Avery attended their first red carpet even together at the opening night of Jagged Little Pill in Los Angeles.

"We both really just wanted to enjoy having fun," JoJo, who previously dated Kylie Prew, said in an Oct. 9 YouTube video about her relationship status with Avery, "and take our time working up to the titles of girlfriends."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages

When asked what made their relationship work, the season 30 Dancing With the Stars runner-up didn't point to just one thing.

"Our personalities mash together so well, and I think that's something that is really important," JoJo told E! News Oct. 12. "She is so positive. She makes me feel so good. I believe that I make her feel so good. She's so fun to be around. All my family, all my friends love and respect the life out of her. She brings such a great energy to my bubble, and I'm really, really grateful."

