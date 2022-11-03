How JoJo Siwa Surprised Girlfriend Avery Cyrus for Their One Month Anniversary

Watch : JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Make Relationship Official at Disney World

JoJo Siwa had a few surprises up her sleeve.

The Dance Moms alum celebrated her one-month anniversary with Avery Cyrus with a sweet beach date. JoJo documented the outing with a Instagram video set to JVKE's "Golden Hour" showing the couple getting ready and heading to their romantic celebration.

"Surprising my girlfriend for our one month," JoJo wrote in the video. "She thinks we're going on a normal beach date, but when we got there, a full picnic surprise was waiting."

The video showed glimpses from their elaborate beach date, revealing a teepee, pink and blue umbrella sunshades, tables, chairs, pillows, blankets, balloons and other decorations set up on the beach for the party of two.

She captioned the Nov. 3 post, "Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way. Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever."

One month ago, Avery, 22, asked JoJo to be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla.