How Catherine Zeta-Jones' Kids Reacted to Her National Treasure Role

Catherine Zeta-Jones' biggest fans are her kids, especially after she joined the National Treasure universe.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Chicago alum revealed that her kids with husband Michael Douglas—Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19—were stoked when she landed the role of black market antiques dealer Billie in National Treasure: Edge of History.
"They were like, 'Wow, cool,'" she recalled to E!. "So I became super cool overnight."
So, it's no wonder Dylan was Catherine's plus one to the National Treasure: Edge of History red carpet premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles, Calif. He also joined Catherine on the red carpet for Netflix's Wednesday premiere Nov. 16, also in Los Angeles.
Of course, Catherine is a fan of the franchise in her own right, as she called the sequel series "a lot of fun."
"When Jerry Bruckheimer called, I was thinking, 'What am I gonna play in it?" she said about joining the franchise as its newest villain. "And then they told me that I will be playing this badass antiques dealer, black market trader who is looking for this treasure and is in a cat and mouse game with the leading lady. I was like, 'Yo, stop, this sounds like fun.'"
For those who've yet to tune in to National Treasure: Edge of History, the Disney+ show is an expansion of the National Treasure franchise.
According to the streamer, the show follows budding cryptologist Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) after "an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father."
"Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks," the streamer's description further teased. "But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history's greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family's past?"
Fans of the original films—which starred Nicolas Cage as treasure hunter Benjamin Gates—should keep their eyes peeled for plenty of Easter eggs, as National Treasure alums Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel are reprising their respective roles of Riley Poole and Peter Sadusky.
New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History arrive Wednesdays on Disney+.