How Catherine Zeta-Jones' Kids Reacted to Her National Treasure Role

Watch : Catherine Zeta-Jones on Joining New National Treasure Series

Catherine Zeta-Jones' biggest fans are her kids, especially after she joined the National Treasure universe.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Chicago alum revealed that her kids with husband Michael Douglas—Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19—were stoked when she landed the role of black market antiques dealer Billie in National Treasure: Edge of History.

"They were like, 'Wow, cool,'" she recalled to E!. "So I became super cool overnight."

So, it's no wonder Dylan was Catherine's plus one to the National Treasure: Edge of History red carpet premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles, Calif. He also joined Catherine on the red carpet for Netflix's Wednesday premiere Nov. 16, also in Los Angeles.

Of course, Catherine is a fan of the franchise in her own right, as she called the sequel series "a lot of fun."

"When Jerry Bruckheimer called, I was thinking, 'What am I gonna play in it?" she said about joining the franchise as its newest villain. "And then they told me that I will be playing this badass antiques dealer, black market trader who is looking for this treasure and is in a cat and mouse game with the leading lady. I was like, 'Yo, stop, this sounds like fun.'"