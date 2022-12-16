Tyler Perry Recalls Past Suicide Attempts in Wake of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

Tyler Perry is reflecting on his mental health journey following the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

In a video posted to Instagram Dec. 14, the filmmaker expressed his "shock" following the dancer's death by suicide at age 40 on Dec. 13. Noting he met Boss only a few times, Perry said the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ "was always full of life and seemed like such a light."

Looking back at his own past, Perry stated that he had previously attempted to take his life.

"I just want to take you back to a time in my life where I tried to commit suicide a couple of times because it was so dark I didn't think it would get any better," he shared. "I had endured so much pain, so much abuse, sexual abuse. It was all so hard to just move through that I thought the only way to make this better, this pain go away, is to end my life."

However, Perry is grateful to be alive. "Had any of those attempts happened, I would have missed the best part of my life," he said. "I know you may be going through some things, I know you may seem like there's no hope, but please reach out to someone."