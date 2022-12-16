Treat Your Favorite Introvert With These 66 Holiday Gift Ideas for Homebodies

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Having hobbies is great and all, but, sometimes you just need a cozy evening at home. If you always feel that way or if you are just shopping for a homebody this Christmas and Hanukkah, there are so many great gift picks for a night in.
Bundle up in a super cozy robe. Sip your favorite beverage from a chic, double-insulated glass mugs. Set a vibe with this Alexa-enabled scent diffuser. Treat your feet with some plush slippers. And, of course, you can never underestimate the impact of a great candle.
Here is some more shopping inspiration for all the homebodies that made the nice list this year.
Gifts for Homebodies
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses- Set of 2
These mugs are just as functional as they are chic. The double wall of glass is heat and condensation-resistant, allowing you to keep your drink hot and your hands cool. This set has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle
If you're looking for an affordable candle, Chesapeake Bay candles are extremely popular, with 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have a burn time of 50 hours and self-trimming wicks. There are 29 fragrances and six sizes to choose from.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe
The fabric from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection is unparalleled. It's so soft and incredibly warm. The robe is one of the staple pieces. I have this in several colors and I will keep getting more as new colorways are released.
Shawe Phone Holder Bed Gooseneck Mount - Flexible Arm 360 Mount Clip
Go hands-free and clip your phone to your desk, bed, nightstand, or counter. It comes in two colors and has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aera Home Fragrance Electric Diffuser - Smart Home App Controlled, Compatible with Alexa - Hypoallergenic Scent Technology, Safe for Your Family and Pets
This diffuser is on another level. You can control it with an app and program routines to disperse the fragrance intensity that fits your needs.
BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset for PS4 PC Xbox One PS5 Controller, Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic, LED Light, Bass Surround, Soft Memory Earmuffs for Laptop Mac Nintendo NES Games
This gaming headset is adjustable with a comfortable, memory foam earmuff and there are seven colors to choose from. This product has 63,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Moko Tablet Pillow Stand, Soft Bed Pillow Holder
Comfortably nestle your tablet with this pillow stand holder. It comes in 10 colors and it has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UBeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Holder with Wireless Remote and Universal Clip
This tripod is essential to record premium social content. It has 33,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter,
Make your own cold brew with this pour over ice coffee maker. This makes 8 4 oz cups of coffee. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe, which is always a win. It has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Cocktail Glasses Set
Sip your favorite beverage from one of these martini glasses. These stemless glasses are elegant and stable. The set comes in a beautiful gift box. The best part? These are dishwasher-safe. Now, you don't have to waste your time cleaning your glassware. The set has 9.300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper explained, "Don't you hate it when your favorite martini spills over the shallow angle of a typical martini glass? or what about when you're gesturing and the tall, top-heavy glass falls over? Thankfully there's a fix for both problems. These glasses have a steeper angle (no sloshing off the edge) and are bottom weighted without a stem. (instead of top heavy and easy to tip over) I'm a repeat buyer (not an employee or paid reviewer) who loves these glasses!"
Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket with Sleeves and Foot Pockets
If you want to skip the robe and just rock a blanket, this wearable blanket is everything. Amazon has it in 20 colors and there are some versions with ultra-cozy sherpa lining. This product has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Impress your friends when you fill this charcuterie set with your favorite snacks. This set has seving knives, serving bowls for dips and sauces, and sampler forks. It has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Loved everything about it! Exactly as described. Giftable, easy to clean and sturdy. Makes a nice presentation for our guests. Thank you!"
Allcener Countertop Wine Rack
This is a wine lover's essential. There's room for your wine bottles, glasses, and there's even a spot for the corks.
Lovestee Bath and Body Set with Vanilla Fragrance
Luxuriate with the soothing scent of vanilla with the ultimate self-care gift basket. This set includes six favorites: shower gel, hand lotion, body lotion, bath salts, a bath puff, and a sponge. This bundle has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Loungewear Two-Piece Set
Start and end your day on a luxurious note with these silky soft pajamas. They come in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are 80 colors to choose from. These sets have 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Lux Stemless Wine Glass Set of 2
Sip with sophistication when you use these diamond-shaped, tilted whiskey glasses.
3 in 1 Aluminum Charging Station for Apple Watch Charger Stand Dock for iWatch Series
Make sure your devices have battery life with this three-in-one stand that's great to charge a watch, phone, and AirPods at the same time. You can use this with an iPad and other small electronics too. It has 17,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Make waffles, hash browns, keto chaffles, and more delicious snacks with this easy-to-use, ease-to-clean, non-stick waffle maker. it comes in a few colors and it has 179,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homemory Flameless Tea Lights Candles
Get the ambiance of candles without the worries of flames. These flameless tealight candles are just what you need to set the vibe. They have 39,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lightsaber Chopsticks Light Up
Impress all of your friends with these lightsaber chopsticks. Plus, they make ordering dinner to a much more fun experience. These come in a bunch of colors and have 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Secura Electric Wine Opener
Opening wine can get tricky. Avoid that frustration and just get to the good part with this automatic, cordless wine opener. It has 26,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite, and a holiday hosting essential.
A shopper said, "This electric cork puller is easy to use for anyone but a godsend for persons with arthritic hands. I have had it for a year or so and it has functioned flawlessly. The rechargeable battery pack has so far shown no signs of giving out."
Did You Feed the Dog? Mountable Tracker Device
Don't stress out trying to remember if you fed your pet. This is the helpful reminder that you need. This also comes through for people with roommates or those who share pet responsibilities with a family member. This is a great way to keep track of your pet's feeding schedule. It has 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This simple reminder also comes with additional phrases:
- Did You Brush Your Teeth?
- Did You Feed The Cat?
- Did You Feed The Fish?
- Did You Medicate The Dog?
- Did You Take Your Pills?
Watruer Sofa Cup Holder
If you are living in a small space without room for an end table, turn the arm of your couch or chair into a tray with this handy clip-on gadget. It's designed to be a cup holder, but you can also use this for your remote, phone, snacks, or bottles. It's easy to adjust and it can fit any size sofa arm with ease. It comes in four colors.
A shopper said, "With no room on the side of our sofa, I frequently placed my cup on the floor, causing multiple spills. That is , until I got this cup holder!! Fits on the sofa arm, heavy duty and secure, I love this thing! I now have a place to hold my drink, hot or cold without spillage. I will likely purchase another one for the other arm of the sofa!!"
Another reviewed, "This works perfectly! It's nice and heavy with a non-slip rubber that makes it topple proof also it has a removable inner piece to accommodate different size cups or cans. Very well made product and easy to clean."
Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring
If you struggle to give yourself a manicure, you need this nail polish ring holder. It fits any size bottle and it makes painting your nails and toes so much easier. It comes in 23 colors and it has 15,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "Nail polish wearers rejoice!!! Not only is this a great little product, but it comes in so many different colors too! It is so easy to use, and is extremely helpful when you're polishing your nails. I like that it doesn't have any sharpness to it and that it goes on 2 fingers to make it sturdy."
Another said, "I know this is designed for nail polish, but a lot of crafters use it for weeding vinyl crafts. Either way, it works perfectly. Would definitely recommend!"
Cholas Massage Gun, Muscle Therapy Gun for Athletes, Deep Tissue Percussion Body Muscle Massager
Massage guns are available at a wide range of price points, but a high price doesn't necessarily indicate a high quality. This one has 19,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has 30 adjustable speeds and it comes with 10 massage heads.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I run, lift weights, do yoga, kickboxing, am a nurse and juggle 4 kids. This has been essential to helping me with any painful muscles if I overworked them or strained them to even sleeping wrong! Highly recommend!!! It's been a real life saver."
Open Spaces Entryway Rack
Turn home storage into chic decor with these sleek entryway rack. It comes in six colors and it's super easy to put together.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes
Ditch the expense of getting coffee from your local barista and get yourself a Keurig instead. This single serving coffee maker is so easy to use, it's quick, and it has 59,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from too.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
We've all seen these tools going viral for many reasons. These totally live up to the hype. This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 36,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oaskys Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top with Down Alternative Fill
Instead of getting a new mattress, elevate your current situation with this luxurious, quilted mattress topper. This super comfy mattress topper comes in 6 sizes and it has 50,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set- 12 Pieces
Use one of these handcrafted bath bombs in your tub for a relaxing, moisturizing experience. These bath bombs come in soothing scents, including lavender, vanilla, strawberry, coconut, mango, rose, and melon. They also fizz with color to add some fun to your bath, but there's no need to worry because these do not stain your tub. These bath bombs have 36,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk- 5 Pack
These satin scrunchies are gentle on your hair, preventing knots and frizz and they look chic. You can get these in a variety pack with a mix of colors or you can pick packs with just one color. These scrunchies have 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Waffle Mid-Length Robe
Get cozy in one of these super soft robes. These come in 14 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 7X. The Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Waffle Mid-Length Robe has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CSM Dry Body Brush For Beautiful Skin - Solid Wood Frame & Boar Hair Exfoliating Brush To Exfoliate & Soften Skin, Improve Circulation, Stop Ingrown Hairs, Reduce Acne and Cellulite
I use this one before I hop in the shower on dry skin. According to CSM, it promotes lymphatic drainage and increases circulation. When I get out of the shower, my skin feels insanely soft until my next shower. This is a definite game-changer for body care. I brush upward on my legs, downward on my arms, and I go in circular motions on my stomach, back, and butt. I avoid the neck, chest, and face because that skin is much more delicate. If you haven't dry brushed, you are seriously missing out. It has so many benefits and amazing results.
This dry brush has 18,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barefoot Dreams womens Cozychic Heathered Socks
These are incredibly plush. You'll feel like you're walking around with a blanket on your feet. Amazon has these in two colorways. Nicky Hilton recommended these to E! shoppers too.
Nivea Oil Infused Body Lotion, Cherry Blossom Lotion with Jojoba Oil
Get radiant, smooth skin and 24 hours of hydration with this Nivea lotion, according to the brand. This cherry blossom-scented lotion is just what your dry skin needs. It has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Epielle Hydrating Foot Masks- 6 Pack
These disposable hydrating socks are relaxation and softening. Treat your dry, callused feet in just 20 minutes. If you want an ultra-refreshing experience, keep these in the fridge before you use them. These treatments have 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 193,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush- Set of 2
Spare your manicure and apply your favorite skincare treatments with one of these spatulas instead of your hands. This mess-free application saves you time since you won't have to scrub your hands after putting on a clay mask. This two-piece set has 57,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Women's Coquette Slipper
Everybody loves UGGs. These are the ultimate gift. Wear these around the house or when you're out and about. They are a supremely comfortable classic. Amazon has these in 12 colors. These slip-ons have 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, Lightweight Face Tanner with Hyaluronic Acid
Get a natural-looking tan that lasts for days without leaving the house. The mist is transparent, which means you can wear it under or over makeup with no need to rinse off the product. This formula is streak-free and it doesn't have that dreaded self tanner smell that other products do.
This tanner has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Le Gushe Under Eye Patches- 20 Pairs
Hydrate and refresh the under-eye area with these golden gel masks. These are great to relax, unwind, and hydrate. Pro tip: throw these in the fridge for an super refreshing treatment. These are also great to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. This set has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Toast a special occasion or unwind with this set of four wine glasses, which has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Iuga Bootcut Yoga Pants With Pockets
Replace your worn out yoga pants with a new pair. This fabric has that second skin feeling, the pants have pockets, there are a ton of colors to choose from, and sizes range from XS to 3X. These pants have 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anai Rui Spa Facial Mask Set With Applicator
This bundle with 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews includes three masks and an applicator. Here's your breakdown of the masks according to the brand:
- Turmeric Clay Mask, which is great to brighten, clarify, and repair skin.
- Green Tea Clay Mask, which is great to control oil, deep cleanse, and remove blackheads.
- Dead Sea Mud Mask, which revitalizes skin, controls oil, and contracts pores.
Yoofoss Luxury Bamboo Washcloths Towel Set- 10 Pack
Cleanse your face with these incredibly soft bamboo washcloths. This bundle includes multiple colors, but there are other sets with solid colors as well. This set has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Snuggle up with this supremely plush blanket, which comes in three sizes and 11 colors. The blanket has 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine
Take care of yourself from the inside out. Whip up some delicious and nutritious juices with this easy-to-use machine. This juicer has 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers. They're available in eight different colors and they have 20,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel 3 Pack
These hair towels keep your strands out of your face and they help your locks dry quickly. There are six colorways to choose from. This product has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
You are going to want one of these sets in every single color. Getting dressed doesn't get any easier than when you have a set. The bundle has a tank, pants, and a long cardigan. There are 26 colorways to choose from and this set has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Give yourself a reminder to indulge in some self-care with this bath tray. This is great for a snack, a book, a wine glass or even your tablet. It comes in seven colorways and has 20,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, Soothe & Sleep with Lavender
Soothe sore muscles and tired feet with a bubble bath filled with luxurious essential oils. This foaming bath wash is just what you need to feel rejuvenated. This product has 53,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teenitor Ice Roller
If you don't have an ice roller by now, you really need to get one. It's so simple, yet so effective. This is great to reduce redness and inflammation. It's comforting if you have a breakout or even if you get laser skincare treatments and want some relief after. Additionally, this is another great tool that decreases puffiness and helps my face look more sculpted. I use this every morning and night. Plus, it feels incredibly refreshing.
This ice roller has 4,100+ 5-star reviews and it comes in four colors.
Capri Blue Scented Candle
If you love that scent when you walk into Anthropologie, bring that fragrance into your home with the Capri Blue Volcano Candle. It has 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in four colorways. This candle has 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Short Sleeve Top and Shorts
This two-piece set proves that sweats can be just as cute as they are comfortable. This set comes in 18 colors and it has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bronax Extremely Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers
These slides look designer, but they are actually super affordable. You will want to live in these incredibly comfortable slides.
There are 15 colorways to choose from. These have 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects- 22 Sets
If you like to multitask, whiten your teeth while you watch TV or even work from home. I have been a loyal fan of these teeth whitening strips for years. Just use them for 30 minutes and there's an immediate difference, at least in my experience. According to the brand, these remove 14 years of stains. The Crest 3D Whitestrips have 55,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, 1 fl. Oz.
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. It's great to increase shine, repair damage, tame flyaways, and diminish frizz. Just apply a small amount to damp or dry hair and style as you normally do to restore your hair's health and get incredible shine.
This bonding oil has 29,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks, Serum Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic
I'm all about treating myself when I'm at home. In my opinion, Bio-Oil is a truly miraculous product that does so much. The Bio-Oil Skincare Oil reduces the appearances of stretch marks, scars, and other marks due to surgery, acne, aging, surgery, and injury. Plus, it improves the appearance of uneven skin tone and it's non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores.
This product has 68,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around in my opinion. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This product comes in five scents and it has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
If you want to hydrate your skin, relieve redness, and repair the skin barrier, I recommend this gel moisturizer. It's a total game-changer for my sensitive skin and it has decreased the appearance of acne scars. It has 10,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks- Pack of 12
Stock up on sheet masks with this 12-piece bundle. Each of these addresses different skincare concerns. This set has 16,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
