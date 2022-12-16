Treat Your Favorite Introvert With These 66 Holiday Gift Ideas for Homebodies

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Having hobbies is great and all, but, sometimes you just need a cozy evening at home. If you always feel that way or if you are just shopping for a homebody this Christmas and Hanukkah, there are so many great gift picks for a night in.

Bundle up in a super cozy robe. Sip your favorite beverage from a chic, double-insulated glass mugs. Set a vibe with this Alexa-enabled scent diffuser. Treat your feet with some plush slippers. And, of course, you can never underestimate the impact of a great candle.

Here is some more shopping inspiration for all the homebodies that made the nice list this year.