Exclusive

How Charlie Hall Drew On His Real-Life College Experience for Sex Lives of College Girls

In honor of the Sex Lives of College Girls season two finale, Charlie Hall, who plays new love interest Andrew, is sharing how his alma mater Northwestern compares to Essex College.

By Charlotte Walsh Dec 15, 2022 4:00 AMTags
TVExclusivesMindy KalingCelebrities
Watch: Charlie Hall Assumes Joe Biden Is a Secret Fan of THIS Show

Charlie Hall is headed back to school. 

The Single Drunk Female alum took on a very different role in season two of Sex Lives of College Girls, where he played uptight biology student Andrew. Now, the actor is revealing if he took inspiration from any of his fellow students at Northwestern University, where he graduated in 2019.

"I don't think I took inspiration from anyone in particular, but I will say that I did have to definitely draw from the college experience," Hall exclusively told E! News. "Andrew's approach to school and Charlie's approach to school are quite different, and so being at a school where people obviously take academics really seriously, it was easy to pull from that."

While Hall added that he "never met anyone who was an outright d--k" like Andrew, he noted that "there were things that were close, and there's an intensity about him that I think you can find that a place like Northwestern."

photos
The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2: Everything We Know

But all that doesn't dampen the pride from Hall's fellow Wildcats. The actor, who was a walk-on on the Northwestern men's basketball team, said he's had a fair number of DMs from his teammates about the love story between Andrew and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott). 

"They are stoked and also love making fun of me," he shared. "When you do something where you're in the public eye, it's easy to be made fun of, and so I am constantly getting grilled, no matter what I do—if it's Sex Lives or anything else. They've definitely reached out and been like, 'Why are you such a d--k? What the hell?' I would expect nothing less."

Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

Ultimately, Hall noted that there's no rivalry between Northwestern and Essex College, since the experiences were "very different" (a.k.a. no Theta strip shows). 

And while the TikTok star teased that the season's final episodes hold "potential embarrassment" for Andrew, he hopes his character won't be transferring anytime soon—especially since Hall himself is a fan of the series.

"I'm definitely hoping I can [return]," he said of coming back for season three. "I'll literally be a background actor if they ask me to. I'll do absolutely anything, 'cause I think the show is so wonderful and I think Mindy [Kaling]'s such a genius and all those girls are so awesome. I'll literally walk across the quad if I have to, just in the background. I'll do that!"

Season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls is now streaming on HBO Max

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

2

Heidi Klum’s Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water

3

Justin Timberlake Reflects on tWitch's “Heartbreaking” Death

4

Channing Tatum Has “No Words” After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death

5

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

Latest News

Exclusive

Charlie Hall Drew On His Real-Life College Experience for SLOCG

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey

Nick Cannon Shares Why Son Zen Didn’t Go Through Chemotherapy

Channing Tatum Has “No Words” After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death

Salma Hayek's Latest Red Carpet Look Is a Total Cinderella Moment

Exclusive

Why H.E.R. Says Transforming Into Disney’s Belle Was a “Little Scary"

Will Smith Reveals Why He & Ben Foster Didn't Speak for 6 Months