Stephen "tWitch" Boss Dead at 40: Jada Pinkett Smith, Sharna Burgess and More Pay Tribute

The world is mourning the tragic loss of Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The beloved dancer, who also appeared as a DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show for eight years until the show's end in 2022, died at the age of 40, his wife, Allison Holker confirmed on Dec. 14. In her statement, the So You Think You Can Dance alum highlighted his undeniable legacy. E! News can confirm he died by suicide.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Holker, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Dec. 10, said. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the mom of Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."