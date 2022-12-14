Lindsay Arnold May Have Found the Secret to Raising Strong, Confident Daughters

Watch : DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Lindsay Arnold Cusick's daughter is following in her footsteps.

No, not those Dancing With the Stars shoes. Instead, the professional dancer's 2-year-old daughter Sage, with husband Sam Cusick, has discovered the fun that is mommy's makeup.

"She gets into it all the time," Lindsay joked to E! News in an exclusive interview. "My husband just last night said, ‘We need to lock your makeup cabinet.' She will get into everything. She loves to put on her lipsticks. I like to let her explore and have fun with it."

But as Lindsay prepares to welcome another baby girl in 2023, the Movement Club founder is already thinking about how she'll help her daughters understand what true beauty is.

"I just hope that I can really teach them and help them understand that they'll feel confident and beautiful in their own skin," she said. "They are unique and special and that everything about them was created in a special and unique way."