Dancing With the Stars' Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby

Lindsay Arnold is adding another tiny dancer to her family.
The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is expecting her second child with husband Sam Cusick, revealed the sex of their baby on Nov. 1. Lindsay shared they're expecting a baby girl, who will join sister Sage Jill Cusick, 2, in May 2023.
Lindsay shared the news on Instagram, writing, "IT'S A...........GIRL!!!! we are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister."
The ballroom dancer shared the news of her pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post on Oct. 25. In the video, she tells Sage to "go tell Dada," and hands her the positive test. The toddler gives the test to her father and the family embraces joyfully.
Lindsay, who has been open about her recent fertility struggles, gave a look at her pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview with E! News earlier this month. "It was just the best feeling," she recalled about finding out she was expecting. "My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family."
Back in August, she revealed in a heartfelt TikTok that she'd experienced a false positive pregnancy test.
"When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your period a few days later," the Mirror Ball winner wrote in the clip, "but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way."
So, when she found out she was pregnant again, she was apprehensive.
"Going into this next one, I was very nervous," she told E! News. "I was cautiously optimistic, but I also had a really peaceful content feeling about it." She added, "I felt like it was right. I felt like it was our time."
Her pregnancy has shifted her priorities and even played a part in her decision to leave Dancing With the Stars this season. "That was definitely a big factor," she told Us Weekly. "We've been trying to actively get pregnant, and that's very hard to do when you and your husband cannot live in the same state. So, that was a big part of it."
When E! News asked her if she'd ever return to the show, she said, "I'll never say never to Dancing With the Stars, it is part of who I am. It's part of what kind of made me and I love it. They're always going to be family to me and we'll see what happens in the future."