Jake Johnson Confirms Minx Will Finish Filming Season 2 Despite HBO Max Cancelation

Minx has not shuttered its doors for good.
Following HBO Max's cancelation of the comedy series Dec. 12, star Jake Johnson—who plays porn publisher Doug Renetti—gave a major update about the show's uncertain future. According to the New Girl alum, the cast and crew of Minx's second season are "still finishing" production, despite no longer having a streaming home.
"We've been removed from HBO Max but we're still finishing the season," Jake wrote in a Dec. 13 Instagram post. "So thankfully they didn't halt production. We're about a week away from being finished shooting."
But that's not all Jake shared, as he gave fans a reason to hope that Minx season two will return and that a potential third season is in the works. "I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes," he continued. "We appreciate all the online support. We love making the show and hope to continue to. It's a crazy business & that's partly what's so additive [sic] about it. So hopefully we have good news to share soon."
Lionsgate Television, which produces the series, is equally optimistic, telling E! News in a statement, "We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us."
Minx—which follows young feminist Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) as she launches a female erotica magazine in the '70s—is just the latest unexpected cancelation by HBO Max this month. The streamer, whose parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery Inc. in April, also cut FBoy Island, Love Life and Legendary from its programming. HBO has also canceled Westworld, The Nevers and Los Espookys in the last several weeks.
And don't expect to rewatch these shows on HBO Max, as the streamer has purged several titles—including Genera+ion, 12 Dates of Christmas, Gordita Chronicles and Mrs. Fletcher—to make room for Discovery properties. "As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+," HBO Max said in an August statement. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."
