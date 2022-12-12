Minx Won't Have a Season 2 At HBO Max After All

Watch : "Minx" Stars Discuss Gender Stereotypes in Media

HBO Max has canceled their subscription to Minx.

Seven months after renewing the Ellen Rapoport-created comedy for a second season, the streamer has reversed course and chosen not to move forward on the new episodes, E! News has learned. According to Variety, the series, which stars Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce Prigger, the feminist creator of an erotic female magazine, was near the end of production for season two when the show was officially canceled.

However, it seems that Minx isn't going down without a fight, as Lionsgate Television, which produces the series, told E! News that it's looking "to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us."

Translation: Don't pack up the lingerie and lube just yet.

In addition to Lovibond, Minx stars Jessica Lowe as Bambi, Oscar Montoya as Richie, Lennon Parham as Shelly, Idara Victor as Tina and Jake Johnson as Doug Renetti. The season one finale saw Joyce regaining control of her magazine from publisher Doug, who gave the young feminist his blessing.

So, you can understand why viewers were excited for a second season.