Bruce Willis Poses For Rare Family Photo With Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis and His 5 Kids

Bruce Willis, who shared his aphasia diagnosis earlier this year, kicked off the holidays with ex Demi Moore, their kids Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, plus wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters.

By Amy Lamare Dec 13, 2022 8:24 PMTags
Demi MooreRumer WillisChristmasBruce WillisCouplesCelebritiesScout WillisTallulah Willis
Watch: Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle

There's no denying this blended family sleighs.

As Christmas nears, Demi Moore and ex Bruce Willis came together with their kids—Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28—as well as Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters Evelyn Willis, 8, and Mabel Willis, 10, to kick off the most festive season.

"We are FAMILY!!," Demi wrote alongside a series of snaps, one of which included the entire family in front of the tree. "Getting into the holiday spirit!" And as Emma wrote alongside a heart emoji, "What a fun evening."

Needless to say, the sweet snaps have us—and just about everyone else—really elfin' jealous. "Merry Christmas," Rita Wilson commented while Monique Lhuillier wrote, "Beautiful family."Liv Tyler added several heart emojis—as did Kyle Richards and Katie Couric.

Indeed, there's a little extra love surrounding the family this season as the Die Hard star battles aphasia—a condition that impairs a person's ability to speak—and as a result he's stepped back from acting and into the arms of his family. 

photos
Bruce Willis's Best Roles

"For us as a family, it's always been about making memories," Emma previously shared. "I'm not even sure we have rituals or traditions. We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don't take that for granted."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Brendan Fraser Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce His Name

2

Marsai Martin Undergoes Surgery to Remove Large Ovarian Cyst

3

Is Lizzo Planning to Marry Boyfriend Myke Wright? She Says…

Back in March, the entire family released a statement explaining the 67-year-old's diagnosis and why he was stepping back from acting.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they said at the time. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

Trending Stories

1

Brendan Fraser Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce His Name

2

Marsai Martin Undergoes Surgery to Remove Large Ovarian Cyst

3

Is Lizzo Planning to Marry Boyfriend Myke Wright? She Says…

4

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer: Ginny Georgia's Past

5

Vanessa Hudgens' Hair Transformation Has Lady Gaga Fans Applauding

Latest News

Aubrey Plaza Confirms This White Lotus Cameron & Harper Theory

RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Shares Update on Nasty Divorce With Lenny

Bruce Willis Poses For Rare Pic With Demi Moore, Wife Emma & His Kids

This Mogul Just Dethroned Elon Musk as the World’s Richest Person

Exclusive

Bethenny Frankel "Mentions It All" With Her Holiday Beauty Picks

Exclusive

Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood Break Up

Billie Lourd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Austen Rydell