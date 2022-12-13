Bruce Willis Poses For Rare Family Photo With Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis and His 5 Kids

Watch : Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle

There's no denying this blended family sleighs.

As Christmas nears, Demi Moore and ex Bruce Willis came together with their kids—Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28—as well as Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters Evelyn Willis, 8, and Mabel Willis, 10, to kick off the most festive season.

"We are FAMILY!!," Demi wrote alongside a series of snaps, one of which included the entire family in front of the tree. "Getting into the holiday spirit!" And as Emma wrote alongside a heart emoji, "What a fun evening."

Needless to say, the sweet snaps have us—and just about everyone else—really elfin' jealous. "Merry Christmas," Rita Wilson commented while Monique Lhuillier wrote, "Beautiful family."Liv Tyler added several heart emojis—as did Kyle Richards and Katie Couric.

Indeed, there's a little extra love surrounding the family this season as the Die Hard star battles aphasia—a condition that impairs a person's ability to speak—and as a result he's stepped back from acting and into the arms of his family.