Sex Lives of College Girls' Charlie Hall Reveals If He Shared Spoilers During White House Visit

Love for Sex Lives of College Girls goes all the way to the top.

After a Dec. 1 visit to the White House with mom Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star Charlie Hall is revealing if Joe Biden is a fan of the series—because we're guessing that even presidents want Andrew and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) to work out.

"I didn't get to ask him, but you know what? Shot in the dark, he's watched season one multiple times," Hall quipped to E! News. "He's already watched episodes of season two multiple times. He can't wait for the finale."

While Hall added that he "can't confirm or deny if that's true"—you know how the Secret Service can be—he revealed that, at the event, many D.C. elites shared their feelings about another one of his family's shows: Louis-Dreyfus' political comedy Veep.

"I think Veep is super popular in the political circles," he explained. "I don't know what that says about our political climate—probably nothing. But yeah, people were definitely coming up and saying that, which was super fun."