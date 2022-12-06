Mariah Carey Just Handled Her Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Watch : Mariah Carey Opens Up About Bonding With Meghan Markle

The show must go on!

Mariah Carey is known for lighting up the stage with both her glorious voice and dazzling fashion. But even the queen of glitz and glamour can fall victim to a wardrobe malfunction. Such was the case for the superstar, who recently experienced a fashion emergency with her black satin silk slip dress.

While performing at Moët & Chandon's New York City holiday celebration on Dec. 5, the chain-link strap of Mariah's curve-hugging design—which featured a thigh-high slit and low-cut neckline—broke.

But in true Mariah fashion, she didn't skip a beat and continued singing as her glam team rushed onstage to fix the dress right before the audience members' eyes, which included Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Demie, Sienna Miller and other A-listers.

After the event, Mariah fabulously addressed the unexpected mishap on Instagram Stories.

"My gosh," she began her video. "It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal but we made it work."