Matt Lucas Announces Exit From The Great British Baking Show

Matt Lucas will not return to the tent.

The British comedian, who has presented The Great British Baking Show alongside Noel Fielding since 2020, taking over from Sandi Toksvig, announced his departure from the cooking competition series Dec. 6. Though Matt said he had a "delicious experience" filming The Great British Baking Show, he explained that another opportunity forced him to walk away from the show.

"It's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," he wrote on Twitter. "So after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

After thanking the cast and crew, including his co-presenter Noel and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, Matt shared he was excited to tune into the next chapter "without already knowing who won."

As for who will replace Matt on The Great British Baking Show? That has yet to be announced.