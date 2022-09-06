The Great British Baking Show Season 10 Finally Has a Netflix Premiere Date

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Netflix is cooking up something sugary and sweet just in time for the fall!

The streaming platform announced season 10 of Great British Baking Show will premiere Sept. 16 in the U.S. New episodes will premiere every Friday, meaning viewers can pace themselves—something we can't always do when it comes to sweet treats.

U.K. viewers will get a three-day head-start, however, with the series premiering its next installment Sept. 13 on Channel 4.

This new season is set to star 12 new bakers, including an electronics engineer, nuclear scientist and a music teacher. But don't let their careers fool you—these contestants are quite the pros in the kitchen and were chosen for their demonstrated excellence in the field.

Nuclear scientist James is even described by Netflix as being a pro when it comes to making "'child-friendly horror' style and adorable decorations."

James will have some healthy competition in IT manager Dawn, who, according to Netflix, "loves the challenge of an illusion cake (the more impossible-sounding, the better), favoring whacky and intricate designs that allow her to express her creative talent."