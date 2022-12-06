Catherine Zeta-Jones' Son Dylan Makes For Her Perfect Red Carpet Plus-One

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' son Dylan attended the National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. See Dylan pose with Catherine on the carpet below.

Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones on Joining New National Treasure Series

Dylan Michael Douglas has more than a basic instinct for the red carpet

The 22-year-old son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attended the premiere of Disney+ Original Series National Treasure: Edge Of History at El Capitan Theatre on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles, California and, unsurprising, looked as sharp as ever. 

For the event, Dylan accompanied his mom and opted for a brown suit and orange tie along with brown shoes. As for the Wednesday actress, she dazzled in a plunging purple sequin gown. 

Their outing comes just a few weeks after the mother-son duo appeared at the Nov. 16 L.A. premiere of Wednesday.

"Well first of all, husband Michael is very happy that this is my date!," the Oscar winner—who shares Dylan and daughter Carys, 19— told People. "A collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving. Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know."

She added, "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

As for Dylan, he's just thankful he's had the chance to witness his parents' acting career firsthand.

"It's just fun to see what they do for a living," Dylan told the outlet. "I mean, you see them on the screen, but of course that's just the color-fied, edited version."

Araya Doheny/WireImage

Dylan has been making moves in his own life as well. In May, he graduated from Brown University, with his parents proudly taking to social media to celebrate the milestone.

"Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words," Catherine wrote at the time on Instagram, while Michael shared a post of his own, writing, "One proud Dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done! �� @dylan__douglas."

