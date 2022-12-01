Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Address Mean Girls 2 Rumors During Fetch Reunion

Watch : Lindsay Lohan's ICONIC Career Over the Years: Must-See Timeline

This Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried reunion is totally grool.

Amanda recently caught up with her Mean Girls co-star to discuss Lindsay's new Netflix film Falling for Christmas and shared their thoughts on making a sequel to their iconic film together down the line.

"I don't know," Lindsay told Amanda in an Interview magazine article published Nov. 30. "I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone."

The Mamma Mia star agreed with Lindsay on the terms of a possible reboot, saying, "Yeah. It would just be completely different."

But it looks like they're not closing the door on Mean Girls 2 just yet.

"Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She'll get around to it," Amanda said. "Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."