How Jonathan Majors' Family Really Feels About His Viral Shirtless Photos

Jonathan Majors isn't afraid to flaunt his bod.

The Lovecraft Country alum sent temperatures rising when he appeared shirtless on the cover of Men's Health's October 2022 issue, creating quite the frenzy on social media. While parts of the Internet had no idea that Majors was hiding rock-hard abs under his clothes this entire time, the 33-year-old exclusively told E! News that wasn't the case for his family.

As he explained on the red carpet at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 29, "It's genetics."

"We're all kind of walking around that way," he jokingly added. "Bad news!"

According to Majors, his family had much more of a reaction when they saw Devotion, his new biopic about two fighter pilots in the Korean War. Though they loved his performance as Jesse Brown, the first African-American man to complete the U.S. Navy's flight training, Majors said his family wasn't too happy with how his character's fate played out on the big screen.

"Obviously, we lose our hero. They didn't like that part," he shared. "But the rest of it, they were absolutely enamored with."