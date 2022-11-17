Why Joe Jonas’ Co-Star Jokingly Called Him a Prick

Watch : Thomas Sadoski Jokingly Calls Joe Jonas a "Prick"

Joe Jonas just got called a prick—for all the right reasons.

Thomas Sadoski revealed his opinion on Devotion co-star Joe in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes, and it's not what you think.

"Here's the problem," he teased on the Devotion red carpet Nov. 15. "Let's be completely honest. Joe Jonas—unbelievably handsome, brilliantly talented, sweetest human being you ever wanna meet and like, Joe Jonas is a cool name. You can't have all of it at the same time. He's kind of a prick."

Thomas joked, "It's such a selfish thing to have a cool name, to be super handsome, to be super talented, to be really cool, to be a great dude, to be married to a really cool woman, to have this amazing heart and this amazing family that everybody loves. It's like, dude, would you just save some for the rest of us?"