Paris Hilton Celebrates 16th Anniversary of “Holy Trinity” Photo With Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears

Paris Hilton is reminiscing on one of the mid-aughts' most iconic photos.
The Simple Life star commemorated the 16th anniversary of the paparazzi snap featuring herself, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan in her car—with the heiress behind the wheel—outside the Beverly Hills Hotel.
In a Nov. 28 tweet, Paris posted the 2006 photo, writing, "16 years ago this happened and the 'Holy Trinity' was born. #Sliving @BritneySpears @LindsayLohan."
Followers chimed in on the fun with one user saying, "Changed my life," and another commenting, "Love it and love the picture. I remember that."
Paris' latest comments on the infamous photo comes one year after she shared the backstory on an 2021 episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris in 2021.
"That was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at our friend's party, and we decided to leave to go home," she explained to her co-host Hunter March. "We were walking to the car and all of as suddenly got swarmed by a tons of paparazzi."
She added, "Just as we got to the car, that's when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama."
The Paris in Love star further revealed exactly what was going on between her and the Mean Girls actress at the time, noting that while the photo was being taken photographers were asking about the rumor that Paris had hit and spilled a drink on Lindsay. As Lindsay approached the car, the DJ recalled that she told the paparazzi to ask the Freaky Friday star.
"Lindsay said, 'No, Paris would never hit me, I've known her since I was 15,' Paris recalled. "It was basically just, not admitting what she did. It was quite awkward to be asked that question, and it was just weird how that whole thing happened. All of a sudden, I look over, and she's in my car. We weren't getting along, but I was polite."
As for where their friendship stands these days? "We've DM'd a couple of times," Paris exclusively told E! News in May. "And she's doing great."
She echoed her previous statements during Watch What Happens Live in January, telling host Andy Cohen that she congratulated Lindsay on her engagement to then-fiancé Bader Shammas. (Lindsay and Bader tied the knot in July 2022.)
"I just feel that we're grown-ups now, I just got married, she just got engaged," she shared at the time. "We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good."