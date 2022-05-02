Paris Hilton Shares an Update on Her Friendship With Lindsay Lohan

Watch : Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan "Lame" on "WWHL"

There are no bad vibes between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Paris in Love star, 41, shared that though she and the Mean Girls actress, 35, have had a rocky relationship over the years, the two are on good terms.

"We've DM'd a couple of times," she said. "And she's doing great."

Paris' comments echoed her remarks from her January appearance on Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen mentioned the socialite's 2019 interview, in which she called Lindsay "lame" and "embarrassing." However, Paris—who tied the knot with Carter Reum in November—revealed that the two former friends were no longer enemies.

"I just feel that we're grown-ups now, I just got married, she just got engaged," she said at the time, referencing Lindsay's engagement to Bader Shammas. "We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good."