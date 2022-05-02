Paris Hilton Shares an Update on Her Friendship With Lindsay Lohan

There are no bad vibes between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Paris in Love star, 41, shared that though she and the Mean Girls actress, 35, have had a rocky relationship over the years, the two are on good terms.
"We've DM'd a couple of times," she said. "And she's doing great."
Paris' comments echoed her remarks from her January appearance on Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen mentioned the socialite's 2019 interview, in which she called Lindsay "lame" and "embarrassing." However, Paris—who tied the knot with Carter Reum in November—revealed that the two former friends were no longer enemies.
"I just feel that we're grown-ups now, I just got married, she just got engaged," she said at the time, referencing Lindsay's engagement to Bader Shammas. "We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good."
Paris shared that she reached out to the Freaky Friday star and congratulated her on her engagement. "I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said congratulations," the Simple Life alum said, adding, "No bad vibes."
That's the energy Paris is leaning into as she begins her journey toward becoming a mother. In the interview with E! News, she dished on her plans to start a family with her husband after their travel plans slow down.
"I can't wait," she told E! News. "I've just been really busy with work and we're going to Washington, D.C. because I am introducing our new bill, The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. So, we will be going back out there in two weeks. It's amazing then and then after that, yeah."
And as for sister Nicky Hilton, who is expecting her third child with husband James Rothchild, Paris said, "She's doing amazing."
