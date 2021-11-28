Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged to Bader Shammas: See Her Ring

Watch : Is Lindsay Lohan Joining "The Real Housewives of Dubai"?

This is so fetch: Lindsay Lohan is engaged!

The Mean Girls actress is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Bader Shammas, she announced on Instagram early Sunday, Nov. 28. "My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan captioned the post, which features pictures of the couple and her gorgeous diamond ring. "@bader.shammas #love [ring emoji]."

Lohan and Shammas, who first sparked romance rumors in 2020, have kept their relationship very private over the last two years. And although not much is known about the star's fiancé, his LinkedIn profile does offer some insight. According to his page, Shammas, who resides in Dubai, is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse. He previously attended the University of South Florida, where he studied mechanical engineering and later attended the University of Tampa, where he studied finance.

As for Lohan, 35, she's set to make a major acting comeback in a Netflix holiday movie, the streaming platform announced in May.