Where Mandy Moore Stands With Shane West 20 Years After A Walk to Remember

Mandy Moore and Shane West may have finished filming A Walk to Remember long ago, but they never called cut on their friendship.
It's been almost two decades since A Walk to Remember hit theaters back in 2002. And with the 20-year anniversary fast approaching, Mandy exclusively shared with E! News' Keltie Knight whether or not she and Shane still talk. Rest assured, Mandy declared, "We still connect via text."
And since the pair are still in communication, it seems only right that they team up to celebrate the film's milestone, which is something Mandy confirmed she would be interested in doing.
"We should do like an Instagram Live together," she said of Shane. "Maybe, I'll have to reach out to him and see if we have time and, maybe, rope Adam Shankman, who's our director, in, ‘cause he's just so much fun as well."
Looking back on their time together on set, Mandy noted she has some pretty fond memories of working with the Whatever It Takes actor.
"I turned 17 while I was making that movie," the 38-year-old shared. "I did not know anything and sweet Shane West really took me under his wing."
Of course, Shane isn't the only onscreen love interest Mandy has acted alongside during her career. More recently, she starred in This Is Us as the character Rebecca—who was married to the character Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia). The NBC series ended in May, but Mandy is already ready to reunite with Milo (and the rest of the This Is Us cast) once again.
"I'm ready, like, any time," she noted to E! News. "I miss everybody so much. You know, we're all constantly in communication via our text chain, but it's weird to drive by that Paramount lot."
But what about Mandy's real-life love. The actress married Taylor Goldsmith back in 2018 and has since welcomed 1-month-old Oscar "Ozzie" and 21-month-old August "Gus" with the Dawes front man.
Through it all, she said her husband has "spoiled" her.
"I feel so lucky to be married to someone that I have the upmost respect for," she said. "He played on my record. He toured in the band. I'm like, ‘Ooh, you've spoiled me. Now, I don't want to make music without you by my side.'"
