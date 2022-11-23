Dean McDermott Praises “Hot Wife” Tori Spelling Amid Relationship Speculation

Dean McDermott paid tribute to his wife Tori Spelling on social media amid continued speciation over their relationship status. See the pic that has him calling out a "Hot Wife ALERT."

Dean McDermott's tribute to Tori Spelling has us saying 9021OMG.

The former Chopped Canada host showered his wife of 16 years with affection in a recent social media post, putting continued rumors of marital woes between the two firmly to rest. Dean posted a snap of Tori wearing a black zip-front jacket with her blonde hair cascading down her torso. 

 "I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!!" He wrote on Nov. 23. "Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie."

The shoutout to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum comes just a day after he debuted his family's 2022 holiday card. In the pic, Dean and Tori are surrounded by their kids, Liam, 15, Stella, 14,  Hattie, 12, Finn, 10, Beau, 5, and Dean's son Jack, 24, who he shares with Mary Jo Eustace.

"I'm in Canada filming again, BUT I made the Christmas Card shoot this year!!!" Dean wrote on Nov. 22. "Thank you to @simplytoimpress for helping my beautiful family share some Holiday Cheer!! #family #love #happyholidays."

It's not the only way the family blended family is embracing this festive time of year. Last month, Tori gave followers a glimpse into a day of family fun sharing a photo from a visit to Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights of herself and Dean surrounded by friends and their older kids Jack, Liam and Stella. 

 

"Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair," the actress wrote on Instagram on Oct. 30. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun."

