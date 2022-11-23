Dean McDermott Praises “Hot Wife” Tori Spelling Amid Relationship Speculation

Watch : Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash

Dean McDermott's tribute to Tori Spelling has us saying 9021OMG.

The former Chopped Canada host showered his wife of 16 years with affection in a recent social media post, putting continued rumors of marital woes between the two firmly to rest. Dean posted a snap of Tori wearing a black zip-front jacket with her blonde hair cascading down her torso.

"I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!!" He wrote on Nov. 23. "Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie."

The shoutout to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum comes just a day after he debuted his family's 2022 holiday card. In the pic, Dean and Tori are surrounded by their kids, Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 12, Finn, 10, Beau, 5, and Dean's son Jack, 24, who he shares with Mary Jo Eustace.

"I'm in Canada filming again, BUT I made the Christmas Card shoot this year!!!" Dean wrote on Nov. 22. "Thank you to @simplytoimpress for helping my beautiful family share some Holiday Cheer!! #family #love #happyholidays."