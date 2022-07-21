Dean McDermott Makes Appearance With "Babe" Tori Spelling Amid Split Rumors

It appears these two aren't done spelling out their love story.
Although Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling have sparked speculation of a split for months, Dean was spotted making a cameo on Tori's reality show @Home With Tori, as seen in a teaser clip of the show's July 21 episode obtained by Us Weekly.
In the sneak peak, Tori worked to make a summer camp experience in her own backyard, which included a projector screening of the classic film Troop Beverly Hills, which Tori appeared in as the role of Jamie. During the family watch party, as she pointed herself out in the film, Dean affectionally replied, "You're so cute, babe," with a laugh.
Dean and Tori—who share children Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau Dean, 5—have been married since 2006. However, over the past year, Tori and Dean have alluded to trouble in paradise.
In March 2021, Tori turned heads when she was photographed without her wedding ring. And a few months later the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that she and Dean were sleeping in separate rooms during a June 2021 appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live after being asked about the rumors of their marital issues.
Later that year, in November 2021, a source close to Tori told E! News "the marriage is over and has been for a very long time now." The source noted that Tori had not yet filed as she was "trying to work it all out and make sure she is financially OK first." At the time, reps for the couple had no immediate comment when reached by E! News
Amid the continued rumors surrounding where they stand, Tori and Dean appeared to celebrate some recent holidays apart. For New Year's, Tori posted with their kids on a trip to Lake Arrowhead, Calif. Although Dean wasn't in the photo, he later posted on his own Instagram account that he had pneumonia. As for Father's Day, Tori further raised speculation when she posted for the holiday without Dean in sight.