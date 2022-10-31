2022 People's Choice Awards

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Enjoy Rare Night to Celebrate Halloween With Their Kids

Amid split speculation, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott put on a united front while out with their kids to celebrate Halloween. See their first public outing together since September below.

It was a spooktacular family affair.

Amid split rumors, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott enjoyed a rare evening out alongside Dean's son Jack Montgomery, 24, (who he shares with Mary Jo Eustace)and the couple's two oldest kids Liam McDermott, 15, and Stella McDermott, 14.

"Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair," the actress wrote on Instagram on Oct. 30. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun."

For the eerie night, Tori rocked a black cropped top with a red and black checked flannel, black leather pants and Converse sneakers. Meanwhile her husband—who she was last spotted out with over Labor Day weekend—wore a striped flannel shirt over a white T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

Though the parents of five been married since 2006, the pair have long faced split speculation. "They have been trying to work it out for years for the sake of the kids but they truly do not get along," a source previously told E! News in Nov. 2021. "They have been sleeping in different rooms for months and haven't considered themselves to be 'married' for a while now. Tori's ready for a fresh new start." 

 

Tori Spelling's Most Lavish Birthday Parties

However, over the summer, Dean made an appearance on Tori's reality show @Home With Tori, in which he tells his wife "you're so cute babe."

Two months later, they were seen together in Malibu, enjoy a beach day with Million Dollar Listing's Josh Flagg and his boyfriend Andrew Beyer.

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood

As for why they're often seen without their wedding bands? Well, Dean had a reason for that.

"I had a silicone utility ring that I took off when I was playing golf, and I put it in my pocket," he previously shared after being spotted out with a bare finger. "And when I take my glove out, it fell out on the golf course. So, I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that. 'He doesn't have his ring.' So now, everybody's in a titter, so I'm like, 'Forget it, I'm not going to replace it. Just let them think it.'"

 

