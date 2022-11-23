How Mauricio Umansky Is Supporting Wife Kyle Richards After Kathy Hilton Feud on RHOBH

Watch : Buying Beverly Hills vs. Selling Sunset: Mauricio Umansky's REAL Opinion

When it comes to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama, Mauricio Umansky always has his wife Kyle Richards' back.

Kyle had quite the rocky ride during season 12 of the Bravo series, which wrapped up last month. Her relationship with sister Kathy Hilton became strained after Lisa Rinna accused Kathy of insulting Kyle and her family during a meltdown on the group's Aspen trip.

By her side through all the drama is Mauricio, as he exclusively told co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester on the Nov. 22 episode of E! News, "I have always just been 100 percent supportive of her, no matter what she does."

The same goes for if and when the RHOBH star chooses to make amends with Kathy down the line. "If she wants to reconcile, I am all down for it," the 52-year-old continued. "If she's not ready to reconcile and she needs to just keep it going for a little bit, I support her a thousand percent."