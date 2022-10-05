Everything to Know Ahead of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Finale

Watch : Kyle Richards Responds to Viral RHOBH Backlash

The rollercoaster ride that has been The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is coming to an end.

Granted, fans still have the reunion to look forward to—especially since Andy Cohen revealed that for the first time in Real Housewives history, the ladies did not take a cast photo together at the end—but today, Oct. 5, marks the show's season finale.

Heading into the upcoming episode, the ladies are fresh off of their intense trip to Aspen, where Kathy Hilton had what several of them described as a "meltdown." The fallout has left Kyle Richards unsure where she stands with her sister, Lisa Rinna wanting to hold Kathy accountable and Erika Jayne eager for someone else to become the group's "whipping boy."

There's plenty more to remember ahead of the finale, though. Lucky for fans, we've rounded up all of RHOBH season 12's must-see moments, from Melissa Etheridge inadvertently breaking up an argument to Garcelle Beauvais' unforgettable zinger.