Dancing With the Stars' Selma Blair Shares Her Favorite Part of That Emotional Finale Dance

Selma Blair made an emotional return to the ballroom.
During Nov. 21's finale episode, the Cruel Intentions star returned for one final dance with partner Sasha Farber after she had to leave the competition on Oct. 18 due to medical complications from her MS diagnosis. The duo performed a contemporary routine that they were never able to bring to the floor prior to her departure, set to a live rendition of Jordin Sparks' "No Air"—which was one of Blair's favorite parts of the emotional performance.
"I am a huge Jordin Sparks fan," the actress exclusively told E! at the finale taping. "She's the best. She's my favorite voice to always have around. Everything about her is just bright, dynamic, effervescent. To get to dance to her—yay!"
According to Sasha, the song was the perfect choice for the number since, at one point, Selma was quite literally "floating." In one particularly difficult move, the couple executed a flawless lift, with Sasha letting Selma spin with just her arms around his neck.
"She rehearsed so hard," Sasha revealed. "I don't think people understand how hard that dance would have been for anyone. And this one just delivered. It was beautiful."
But more than just being meaningful for both Sasha and Selma, the actress hopes others with chronic illnesses can be inspired by her performance to keep going.
"It heartens me so much that people have showed such kindness," the 50-year-old noted. "I never realize how much it means to people when someone with a chronic illness—that it means something when it's like, 'I wanna get up and do this.' To find that motivation is key, because there is a lack of motivation that happens with me with fatigue or whatever. So it's meaningful for me, but I love that it means something to people, and hopefully they can find something little to hold onto that gets them up and moving."
The Dancing With the Stars finale is now streaming on Disney+.