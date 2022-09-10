Selma Blair Says Joining DWTS Marks a "New Chapter" in Her Journey With Multiple Sclerosis

Watch : Selma Blair Reveals Why DWTS Is Her "New Chapter"

Selma Blair is ready to get her dance on.

The Legally Blonde actress is set to compete on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars this fall, alongside partner Sasha Farber. "I'm so excited," she told E! News exclusively on Sept. 9. "I'm so happy, so invigorated by this. I'm someone that historically might have a little dread for things—no dread!"

Selma said she's motivated in part by the support of her friends, family and even her Instagram followers, who have been cheering her on as she battles multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2018. "This is a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing," she added. "Not just healing, but finding strength and support."

The actress continued, "It is for the viewer, because that is what's given me support. In dark times in my life, there have been people that came forward—strangers on the street or Instagram... I'm doing it for them."