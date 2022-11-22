Exclusive

JoJo Siwa Shares Elton John Called Her When She Publicly Came Out

JoJo Siwa shared a glimpse into her friendship with Elton John and how he inspired her to live her life authentically.

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 22, 2022 9:20 PMTags
MusicElton JohnExclusivesCelebritiesJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out

JoJo Siwa revealed how a bond with Elton John has helped her throughout her life.

"I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes," JoJo exclusively told E! News Nov. 20 at the Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium concert. "I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever."

Another would follow, though. Years later, when the 19-year-old came out in Jan. 2021, Elton called her to share his support. As she recalled, he said, "'Hello JoJo, darling. This is Elton.' And I was like, 'Mom, get the camera out. It's Elton John.'"

He's not the only superstar who inspired her journey.

"To see the way that the world accepted Elton John for who he was, Freddie Mercury for who he was," she explained, "all of those people who came before me in the gay community made me feel like, 'Oh, it's going to be OK. Those people are who they are, people know them and people love them.'"

 

Watch
JoJo Siwa Doesn't Think She'll "Ever" Speak to Candace Cameron Bure Again

Needless to say, they taught her how wonderful life is while she's in the world. As she told E!, "I thought that was really cool and inspiring that I can just be who I am."

It's a philosophy she's been sharing on social media, encouraging her followers to live authentically and open like she is with girlfriend Avery Cyrus

"I like to just share my journey," she previously told E!. "Like with Avery right now. Clearly everybody can see that we're not hiding much, we're happy and we want the world to see that."

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

2

Country Star Raelynn Defends Todd, Julie Chrisley Amid Prison Sentence

3

Armie Hammer’s Father Michael Armand Hammer Dead at 67

"I look at other people that are older than me and I'm like, 'Oh, they did that. So, it's OK if I do that,'" she shared. "I think that's a good place for me to be in because I do only want people to see good."

 

 

 

Trending Stories

1

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

2

Tom Brady Says He Wants to Be the "Best Dad" After Gisele Divorce

3

Country Star Raelynn Defends Todd, Julie Chrisley Amid Prison Sentence

4

How Love Is Blind's Raven Is Coping After SK Breakup

5
Exclusive

Andy Cohen Teases a Real Housewives-Filled Bravo 2023 Lineup

Latest News

See Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet

Armie Hammer’s Father Michael Armand Hammer Dead at 67

Natalia Bryant Seeks Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Lily Collins Shares Her Take on Hollywood Nepotism Debate

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost Titanic Role

North Carolina News Meteorologist and Helicopter Pilot Die in Crash

Exclusive

Selma Blair Shares Favorite Part of Emotional DWTS Final Dance