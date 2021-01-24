JoJo Siwa Gets Support From Abby Lee Miller After Coming Out as Member of the LGBTQ+ Community

Abby Lee Miller has voiced support for her former Dance Moms student JoJo Siwa after she announced she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
The 55-year-old reality star posted throwback photos of her and the 17-year-old Nickelodeon and YouTube star on her Instagram page on Saturday, Jan. 23. Abby wrote, "I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it - a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day."
"*You put your heart on the platter! (If you know you know)," Abby added. "Love you kiddo!!!Keep making me proud [rainbow emoji] #aldcalways #ALDC #abbyleedancecompany #losangeles #aldcla #LA #pittsburgh #aldcpgh #PA #jojo #jojosiwa #loveyou."
JoJo reposted Abby's tribute on her Instagram Story. Days earlier, the teen drew speculation that she was coming out when she posted a TikTok video lip syncing Lady Gaga's hit song "Born This Way," namely the lyrics, "No matter gay, straight, or bi / Lesbian, transgender life / I'm on the right track baby / I was born to survive."
On Friday, Jan. 22, JoJo tweeted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt her cousin gifted her, which had the words, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."
On Saturday, hours before Abby expressed her support, JoJo went on Instagram Live and answered fans' questions. One person asked, "How long have you been a part of the [LGBTQ+] community? How long have you been whatever you are?"
"I don't know," JoJo said. "I think my whole life. Because my whole life, I've really really been, I just liked people, but I have never fallen in love before. But I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, great! And if that person happened to be a girl, great! I think I'm just really happy. I think in life you know when you meet your person, I really do."
JoJo also said, "I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome," adding, "and now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy."
JoJo was also asked about her "label," to which she responded, "I have thought about this, and the reason I am not ready to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer." She said that she does want to keep "things in my life private until they're ready to be public."
The teenage sensation, known for her bright, colorful looks, sparkly makeup, big hair bow and high ponytail and bubbly personality, is most popular among kids and teens. JoJo starred on the Lifetime reality show Dance Moms in 2015 and 2016 before she became a Nickelodeon star.
She has reunited with Abby since she left the show. JoJo visited her former dance teacher in the hospital as she battled Burkitt's lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affected her spine, in 2018. She also joined other alumni at her former instructor's 52nd birthday party that year. In 2019, Abby announced she was cancer-free. Also that year, confined to a wheelchair following surgery, she attended JoJo's 16th birthday party.
JoJo's comments about her sexual orientation, while vague, have been received with mixed reviews online but mostly supportive ones on her personal social media pages.
"Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay," she continued. "It's awesome and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you."