Pink Reveals Holiday Plans With Husband Carey Hart and Their Kids

Raise your glass to Pink's holiday plans.
The "So What" singer—who arrived on the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet with husband Carey Hart, their 11-year-old daughter Willow and 5-year-old son Jameson—exclusively revealed what the holidays look like in her household.
"Oh, god. Well, we're all on roller skates and there's a lot of cooking," she told E! News on the Nov. 20 AMAs carpet. "I have a lot of friends that are kinda wayward, so everyone just ends up at my house and we just see where it goes."
And it sounds like this holiday season will be no different on the cooking front, as Pink shared, "I'm making four pumpkin cheesecakes this year."
Though that may sound like a daunting task, for the "True Love" singer, getting busy in the kitchen is her favorite holiday tradition.
She told E! News, "Anything I can cook at, I'm coming to."
As for what, or rather who, Pink is most grateful for this Thanksgiving? The 43-year-old declared her children take that spot.
Quick to paint a picture of baking cheesecakes and riding on roller skates, Pink is not shy to share her personal life with fans. And she recently credited her personal life as the inspiration behind her music that is so rich with emotion.
"I'm messy and I live a messy life," she exclusively told E! News at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5. "I have so much inspiration."
With great music and plenty of food, Pink is looking to get the (holiday) party started.
