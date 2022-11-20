Pink and Her Kids Are Just Like Fire on American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022

Watch : Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs

Pink and her family arrived to get the party started at the 2022 American Music Awards Red Carpet on Nov. 20. For the occasion, the "Try" singer stunned in a black and gold sequined dress.

She was accompanied on the red carpet by her husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow, 11 and son Jameson, 5, as the group posed together to complete the sweet family portrait. Living up to her mother's stylish ways, Willow rocked a chic black dress. Next to Willow, her brother also wore a black ensemble.

The family outing comes as Pink prepares before to hit the AMAs stage twice. The musician is slated to perform her new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and also a tribute to late singer Olivia Newton-John, who died on Aug. 8 at age 73 after a battle with breast cancer.

Familiar with emotional performances, Pink recently revealed to E! News how she draws inspiration for her music.