Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills

Coco Austin, who's faced criticism over the years, received a message from husband Ice-T, calling her the "best" mom to their 6-year-old daughter Chanel. Watch the exclusive Tamron Hall clip.

Ice Loves Coco.

While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.

"This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco," the 64-year-old says in the video, obtained exclusively by E! News. "You are the most incredible person I've ever met, the nicest person I've ever met, and the best mother Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine."

"I love you to death," Ice—who tied the knot with Coco in 2002—continues, "22 years, baby, and it gets better every day."

After the video ends, host Tamron Hall tells Coco that Ice wanted to come by and surprise her but he was stuck working. 

"Oh my gosh!" Coco, 43, says, wiping away tears. "That's pretty cool. That's cool."

Acknowledging criticism she's faced over the years—including backlash over pushing Chanel, 6, in a stroller and letting her wear "mini" nail tips to school—Coco tells Tamron, "I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do."

"You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad," Coco adds. "And I know I'm a good mother."

Coco also noted that she's dedicated the last six years to raising Chanel. "Putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her," Coco shares. "And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."

Watch the sweet message from Ice-T above. And you can catch Coco's full Tamron Hall interview on Nov. 22.

