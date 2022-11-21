Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills

Watch : Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School

Ice Loves Coco.

While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.

"This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco," the 64-year-old says in the video, obtained exclusively by E! News. "You are the most incredible person I've ever met, the nicest person I've ever met, and the best mother Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine."

"I love you to death," Ice—who tied the knot with Coco in 2002—continues, "22 years, baby, and it gets better every day."

After the video ends, host Tamron Hall tells Coco that Ice wanted to come by and surprise her but he was stuck working.

"Oh my gosh!" Coco, 43, says, wiping away tears. "That's pretty cool. That's cool."