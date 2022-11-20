2022 American Music Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

The 2022 American Music Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, have officially kicked off in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. See all of the swoon-worthy style moments on the red carpet below.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 20, 2022 11:44 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetCelebritiesAmerican Music AwardsE! Insider
Watch: Latin American Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Kali Uchis & More

Mic drop!

The 2022 American Music Awards are officially in full swing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. For the fanciful affair on Nov. 20, the biggest and brightest stars didn't disappoint, turning the red carpet into their own personal runway.

From a sea of suave suits to glimmering gowns and bold beauty looks, there was no shortage of spectacular outfits to swoon over. Of course, the glamorous getups on the step and repeat are just a taste of what's to come.

During the awards show, hosted by Wayne Brady, fans can expect to see electrifying performances from Carrie Underwood, Pink, Bebe RexhaDove Cameron and many others. Plus, Stevie Wonder will take the stage with Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a special tribute to Icon Award recipient, Lionel Richie.

As for the awards? Bad Bunny takes the cake with eight nominations total, while BeyoncéDrake and Taylor Swift all earned six noms. (You can read the full list of winners here.)

photos
Remember All These Former Couples at the American Music Awards

But before we get ahead of ourselves, take a look at all of the fierce outfits, fabulous accessories and must-see fashion moments on the red carpet.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
D-NIce
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Eric Winter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Liza Koshy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
GloRilla
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yo Gotti
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Charlie Puth
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ricky J
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lauren Jauregui

In Norma Kamali.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Meghan Trainor
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Niecy Nash-Betts
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anitta

In custom Mugler and wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bebe Rexha

In Buerlangma dress and wearing Atelier Biser gloves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kim Petras

In Blumarine.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood

In Tony Ward.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tinashe

In Marc Jacobs.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter

In Oscar de la Renta.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Karrueche

In Christian Siriano.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Latto
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Witney Carson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Flo Milli
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Linda Wallem & Melissa Etheridge
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jimmie Allen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yola

In custom Christian Siriano.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp
Liv Swearingen
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp
Bailey Zimmerman
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Coco Jones

In Annakiki.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for dcp
Gavin Rossdale
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kali Uchis

In custom Dilara Findikoglu.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Pink

In vintage Bob Mackie.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 American Music Awards: See Every Star

Trending Stories

1

2022 American Music Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

2

You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s AMAs Red Carpet Look

3

See How Blake Horstmann Asked Giannina Gibelli to Move in With Him

4

Jason David Frank's Power Rangers Co-Stars Mourn Actor's Death

5

A Guide to Joe Biden's Family Ahead of Granddaughter Naomi's Wedding

Latest News

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Leaving Same NYC Restaurant

You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s AMAs Red Carpet Look

2022 American Music Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Jason David Frank's Power Rangers Co-Stars Mourn Actor's Death

Nick Cannon Plays Coy About Whether He’ll Have More Babies

Pink & Her Kids Are Just Like Fire on American Music Awards Red Carpet

Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling Her "Husband" Amid Marriage Speculation