American Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

And the winner is...
The 2022 American Music Awards will kicked things off with a bang live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Hours before the ceremony, officials announced several winners in advance, which includes Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny.
The latter artist scored the larger number of nominations this year—eight in total, including Artist of the Year.
But the "Moscow Mule" musician wasn't the only one to land multiple nods, with Taylor, Beyoncé and Drake all close behind him, each earning six nominations for this this year's ceremony. Another trio who also saw themselves tied right behind them? Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd, who all nabbed five nods each.
Though the AMAs had quite a few heavy hitters up for countless nominations, this year a slew of newcomers were also recognized for their work in music, with over 40 artists, including Latto, Jack Harlow and BLACKPINK receiving their first nomination in 2022.
It's also worth noting that four new award categories were added this year: Favorite K-Pop Artist, Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite Rock Song and Favorite Rock Album.
So, did your favorite artist snag a trophy? Keep reading to find out.
Artist of the Year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the Year
WINNER: Elton John and Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't
Talk About Bruno"
Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Favorite Touring Artist
WINNER: Coldplay
Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favorite Music Video
Adele, "Easy On Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"
Favorite Male Pop Artist
WINNER: Harry Styles
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
WINNER: BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneksin
OneRepublic
Favorite Pop Album
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry's House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite Pop Song
Adele, "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Favorite Male Country Artist
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Walker Hayes
Favorite Female Country Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin' Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favorite Country Song
WINNER: Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking ‘Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU
Gunna, DS4EVER
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Latto, "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
WINNER: Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite R&B Song
Beyoncé, "BREAK MY SOUL"
Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"
SZA, "I Hate U"
Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"
Favorite Male Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Favorite Latin Album
WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, JOSE
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
ROSALÍA, MOTOMAMI
Favorite Latin Song
WINNER: Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x KAROL G, "MAMIII"
KAROL G, "PROVENZA"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"
Favorite Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favorite Rock Song
Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
Favorite Rock Album
WINNER: Ghost, Impera
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
Favorite Inspirational Artist
WINNER: for KING & COUNTRY
Anne Wilson
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Favorite Gospel Artist
WINNER: Tamela Mann
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
WINNER: Marshmello
Diplo
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Favorite Soundtrack
WINNER: ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE