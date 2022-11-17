Amber Ruffin to Host Thanksgiving Eve Parade Special With Darren Criss, Jimmy Fallon & More Stars

The parade will also debut several new floats and balloons, featuring characters from shows and movies like Baby Shark, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Minions.

It all kicks off on Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. with a special performance from Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl in front of Macy's 34th Street store, followed by Broadway's A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot and The Lion King.