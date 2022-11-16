How Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Played a Role in Leslie Grossman’s American Horror Story Death Scene

Kim Kardashian to the rescue!
For her character Barbara Read's death scene on American Horror Story: NYC—in which she's choked to death while naked in the shower—AHS veteran Leslie Grossman called on Kim's popular shapewear line for some support, as she revealed exclusively to E! News, "I wore a full SKIMS bodysuit, so I was thoroughly covered."
Kim launched SKIMS in 2009, which features different collections in everything from lounge wear, bras, underwear, dresses, sweatpants and, yes, bodysuits.
"I got to tell you, I am the biggest fan of SKIMS," Leslie said. "She knows what she is doing. They're incredible."
In addition to the bodysuit, Leslie revealed that she also had the assistance of an intimacy coordinator for the big scene—though she didn't quite understand why initially.
"It's funny because at first I was like, 'I'm not even doing a sex scene with anyone, why do we need someone here?,'" Leslie said. "It ended up being fantastic. The reason the intimacy coordinator is so great is they kind of give you choreography. Something that could be a little awkward, they can say, 'Move your left shoulder like this, it looks really good on camera.' It was just great."
Despite the positive experience, Leslie couldn't help but be amused by the circumstances.
"This is the weirdest way to earn a living," she joked. "Like, what am I doing? I'm on a soundstage in a fake shower with 200 people. The camera guy's right here. I'm sitting in my SKIMS bodysuit in between takes and I'm like, 'How are your kids? What you did this weekend?'"
Nothing like a little friendly banter between co-workers.
Ultimately, Leslie said the scene allowed her push her creative boundaries—in the unique way only a show like American Horror Story can.
"The thing about the show is I always get to do these different things that I get nervous about and it ends up being fun and something I'm proud of myself for doing," she said. "You know, I tried something new."
American Horror Story: NYC airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX and is available the next day on Hulu.
--Reporting by Charles O'Keefe