How Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Played a Role in Leslie Grossman’s American Horror Story Death Scene

Kim Kardashian to the rescue!

For her character Barbara Read's death scene on American Horror Story: NYC—in which she's choked to death while naked in the shower—AHS veteran Leslie Grossman called on Kim's popular shapewear line for some support, as she revealed exclusively to E! News, "I wore a full SKIMS bodysuit, so I was thoroughly covered."

Kim launched SKIMS in 2009, which features different collections in everything from lounge wear, bras, underwear, dresses, sweatpants and, yes, bodysuits.

"I got to tell you, I am the biggest fan of SKIMS," Leslie said. "She knows what she is doing. They're incredible."

In addition to the bodysuit, Leslie revealed that she also had the assistance of an intimacy coordinator for the big scene—though she didn't quite understand why initially.

"It's funny because at first I was like, 'I'm not even doing a sex scene with anyone, why do we need someone here?,'" Leslie said. "It ended up being fantastic. The reason the intimacy coordinator is so great is they kind of give you choreography. Something that could be a little awkward, they can say, 'Move your left shoulder like this, it looks really good on camera.' It was just great."