American Horror Story Season 11 Finally Has a Premiere Date and Name

For native New Yorkers, the next season of American Horror Story will hit a little close to home.

That's right: season 11 of FX's crime anthology series will be called American Horror Story: NYC. The new chapter will premiere on Oct. 19 with the season's first two episodes, followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks.

"New Season. New City. New Fears," the series wrote on their Twitter account alongside a snap of a woman dressed in leather and spikes. "FX's AHS:NYC premieres 10.19 on FX. Stream on Hulu."

The cast includes a mix of AHS veterans and newbies, including Zachary Quinto (who starred on seasons one and two of the series) as well as Sandra Bernhard and Charlie Carver, who have both collaborated with creator Ryan Murphy before, but never on Horror Story. The ensemble will also include big names like Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd, Joe Mantello, Leslie Grossman, Isaac Powell and Denis O'Hare.