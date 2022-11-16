Why Cameron Diaz Credits Benji Madden for Making Her Holiday Gift Picks Extra Special

We interviewed Cameron Diaz because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Cameron's brand, Avaline. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Holiday shopping can be a tough task, even if you're Cameron Diaz. The E! Holiday Guest Editor said, "Gift giving is one of those things that can be so hard. It can be tough knowing what everyone wants." Even so, her husband Benji Madden has influenced her to step up her game. She explained, "My husband is so great at gifts and he surprises me a lot. He loves to do all that. He really puts the time in. He thinks about something for a super long time and makes sure it gets done perfectly. I just wonder how he does it."

Benji's thoughtful gifts put a bit of pressure on Cameron, but it turned into something positive, with Cameron remarking, "I took on this 'I have to figure this out' attitude so he can have his dreams come true." When it comes to holiday gift shopping, Cameron is all about useful picks, and when she shops for someone who seemingly has all the practical items, she takes the sentimental route. And, of course, she is the co-founder of Avaline, which means wine is always a gift option.

Cameron shared gift suggestions for everyone on your list and she even shared her gift giving strategy when she's shopping for sister-in-law Nicole Richie.