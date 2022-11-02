How E! Guest Editor Cameron Diaz is Kicking Off The Holiday Season

We interviewed Cameron Diaz because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Cameron's brand, Avaline. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holiday season is finally here, which probably means that you have a lot of shopping and preparation to start for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's Eve, and any other celebrations on the horizon. Before getting in a panic, here's your reminder that your holiday gathering doesn't have to be Pinterest-level perfect. You can be the host with the most without stressing yourself out. Just ask Cameron Diaz, the E! Holiday Guest Editor. She is all about enjoying the holidays without overcomplicating things.

No matter what you're celebrating, Cameron has the perfect wine recommendation from Avaline, the organic brand that she founded with Katherine Power. It's just what you need for hosting or if you want to be a polite guest at a holiday party. Cameron explained, "Wine is a nice thing to have with your friends to celebrate and have sense of community. Being able to share the holidays together is special and wine can be a nice part of those gatherings."

In the coming weeks, Cameron will share her recommendations for thoughtful gifts, stress-free hosting, and goal setting in the new year, starting with her editor's letter below.