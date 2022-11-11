Jay Pharoah Says "Big Dog" Pete Davidson Confirmed Those BDE Rumors

Watch : Martha Stewart Reveals If She'd DATE Pete Davidson

Live from New York, it's Jay Pharoah with some eyebrow-raising details about Pete Davidson.

The comedian addressed those BDE rumors surrounding his friend and former Saturday Night Live co-star during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. While Pete has often poked fun of all the buzz surrounding his supposedly huge manhood, Jay said the Meet Cute star did once confirm that the speculations were true in a candid conversation.

Looking back at Pete's dating history, which includes the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale, Jay recalled asking his pal why so many women are attracted to him. Pete's answer? "It's his endowment," Jay said. "That's what he told me it is."

The Out of Office actor went on to say that Pete actually told him "'it's like nine inches,'" prompting the two to joke how they're like "twins."

"Pete Davidson, that's my guy," Jay raved. "I love him."